10 Best Money Saving Apps in India
Here is the list of 10 best saving Apps in India to manage your savings.
1. Mint
Mint is apt if you want to get your overall finances on track. Apart from keeping a track of your expenditure and linking your bank accounts so as to get the full picture, the app also studies your spending habits and offers you valuable tips on how to save more and where to cut down.
2. Mvelopes
Often, at the beginning and towards the end of the month, we sit down with a pen and paper trying to calculate and manage our expenses, but in the digital age Mvelopes does this for you without taking any pains. The app lets you allocate the amount of your month’s budget into small categories like food, conveyance, house rent, etc. Once the money in one envelope is finished, you can either transfer it from some other envelope or wait until you receive your salary, the next month. The app also lets you link up to 4 accounts so as to track your online payments as well.
3. Crown It
Crown It is ideal for foodies as the only thing you’ve got to do to get upto 50% cashback on your food bill is to take a picture of the bill, upload it and once your bill has been verified, you can get upto 50% cashback in the form of points which can be later redeemed while shopping.
4. Dibz
Dibz is another good app for foodies and helps you in availing good deals and discounts at elite dine-in restaurants. The app also offers event organizing services apart from home delivery.
5. Encash It
Encash It is a decent app for those who love online shopping. This app helps you save money by keeping you informed of the latest deals, cashback offers and coupons when you venture to shop online.
6. mTrakr
Utter simplicity is how we define this budget app. The easy to use interface keeps a track of the expenses i.e. monthly as well as daily along with keeping a track of your bank, and at the same time also helps you to identify the areas where you’re splurging and ways to cut down.
7. Hopper
Hopper comes handy while planning a vacation as it not only shows you the cheapest flights but also predicts the prices prior so as to help you plan better within your budget.
8. Splitwise
Time to go Dutch! Ideal for college students and people staying with flatmates, Splitwise is an app which makes the herculean task of dividing the expenditure incurred during an outing, amongst a group, super easy.
9. India Tax 2018
If you’re bad at taxes and always have to rely on someone else to do taxes for you or you want to stay up to date with changes in Income Tax Calculations, then India Tax 2018 app makes the task easy for you by computing your income tax and based on your entries suggests you how much more investment you need in order to save more tax.
10. Cash Karo
Lastly, when talking about Saving Money, Cash Karo is worth a mention as it actually provides cash back in terms of real money in your bank account instead of just crediting it to your e-wallet. Access the online shopping websites via this CashKaro and it’ll display all the available cash back offers and deals available.
