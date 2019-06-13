Take the pledge to vote

10 Booked for Harassing Actor Chiranjeevi's Son-in-law on Instagram

Police said on Thursday that they registered a case and took up investigations following a complaint by Kalyan Dev that the accused were harassing him by posting objectionable content against him and his family members.

IANS

Updated:June 13, 2019, 10:59 PM IST
A file photo of Chiranjeevi.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have booked 10 unknown persons for harassing Telugu superstar K Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyan Dev on Instagram.

Police said on Thursday that they registered a case and took up investigations following a complaint by Kalyan Dev that the accused were harassing him by posting objectionable content against him and his family members.

The cyber crimes wing of the police booked the accused under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Police were in the process of identifying the accused through IP addresses. A police officer said they had also written to photo-sharing app to provide details of the 10 account holders. He said after receiving the details, they would take further action in the case.

Kalyan, an NRI businessman, approached the police three days ago and lodged a complaint.

Kalyan had married Chiranjeevi's younger daughter Srija in 2016. This was her second marriage.

She had earlier married Sirish Bharadwaj against the wishes of her parents. The couple got divorced in 2014 after she filed dowry harassment case against him.

