10 Booked for Harassing Actor Chiranjeevi's Son-in-law on Instagram
Police said on Thursday that they registered a case and took up investigations following a complaint by Kalyan Dev that the accused were harassing him by posting objectionable content against him and his family members.
A file photo of Chiranjeevi.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have booked 10 unknown persons for harassing Telugu superstar K Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyan Dev on Instagram.
Police said on Thursday that they registered a case and took up investigations following a complaint by Kalyan Dev that the accused were harassing him by posting objectionable content against him and his family members.
The cyber crimes wing of the police booked the accused under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.
Police were in the process of identifying the accused through IP addresses. A police officer said they had also written to photo-sharing app to provide details of the 10 account holders. He said after receiving the details, they would take further action in the case.
Kalyan, an NRI businessman, approached the police three days ago and lodged a complaint.
Kalyan had married Chiranjeevi's younger daughter Srija in 2016. This was her second marriage.
She had earlier married Sirish Bharadwaj against the wishes of her parents. The couple got divorced in 2014 after she filed dowry harassment case against him.
Also Watch
-
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Pakistan: Kohli and Co Ready to Take Pakistan Head On at Old Trafford
- Chris Evans Could Have Been More Than Captain America Had You Gone to See His 'Good' Movies
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 First Ride Review: Groomed and Grown!
- London Tech Week: Intel Provides AI For Poacher Detection Technology to Save Our Wildlife
- The Sun Can Release 'Superflares' Which Could Disrupt Electronics on Earth. Should You Be Worried?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s