10 Bovine Smugglers Arrested in Jammu, 92 Animals Seized

A police team intercepted two trucks on a highway near Ban area in Jammu and found 27 bovines being smuggled to Kashmir valley.

PTI

Updated:June 1, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
10 Bovine Smugglers Arrested in Jammu, 92 Animals Seized
Image for representation.
Jammu: The police foiled several bids to smuggle bovines from Jammu region to Kashmir valley and arrested 10 persons in this regard, officials said on Saturday, adding, 92 animals were seized.

A police team intercepted two trucks on a highway near Ban area in Jammu and found 27 bovines were being smuggled to Kashmir valley, they said.

Farooq, Shabir and Ismail were arrested and a case was registered against them, officials said. Police also arrested Qadir, Naseem and Kaka Hussain in Chasana-Mahore belt in Reasi district, and seized 25 bovines from their possession.

Two bovine smugglers - Farooq and Talib - were arrested in another incident. Two vehicles carrying 13 bovines were seized in Thanamandi belt of Rajouri district, they said.

Police arrested two more persons, Ramzan and Gulzar, and seized 27 bovines in Behramgala and JWG areas in Poonch district. A case was also registered against them, they added.
