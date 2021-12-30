CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#INDvsSA#Movies#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#ISL
Home » News » India » 10 Cattle Smugglers Arrested in Jammu, 32 Bovine Animals Seized: Officials
1-MIN READ

10 Cattle Smugglers Arrested in Jammu, 32 Bovine Animals Seized: Officials

Commission's Chairman Justice G K Vyas also ordered the government not to appoint the erring The Police teams intercepted four vehicles at three different locations.(Image for representation: Shutterstock)

Commission's Chairman Justice G K Vyas also ordered the government not to appoint the erring The Police teams intercepted four vehicles at three different locations.(Image for representation: Shutterstock)

Police investigations are on.

With the arrest of 10 smugglers on the outskirts of Jammu city and seizing of 32 bovines from them, police on Thursday claimed to have foiled their bid to smuggle the cattle, officials said.

The Police teams intercepted four vehicles at three different locations and rescued 28 bovine animals, including 14 bovines at Ban Toll Plaza Nagrota, 10 cattle at Jhajjar Kotli and 8 at Sidhra bridge during checking on Wednesday evening, they said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rafqat Ahmed, Haroon Ahmed, Rajinder Choudhary, Pottu, Afraz Ahmed Khatana, Jameel Ahmed, Mumtaz Ahmed, Mohammad Iqbal, Jaffar Ahmed and Imran Ahmed. Further investigations are on, they said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:December 30, 2021, 14:14 IST