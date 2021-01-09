News18 Logo

india

10 Children Dead After Fire Breaks out in Newborn Unit of Maha Hospital, 7 Rescued
1-MIN READ

10 Children Dead After Fire Breaks out in Newborn Unit of Maha Hospital, 7 Rescued

Scenes from the hospital. (Image credits: News18)

The blaze erupted in the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital at 2am.

Ten children died in a fire that broke out at the Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra on Saturday.

The blaze erupted in the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital at 2am. Seven children were rescued from the unit, said Pramod Khandate, Civil Surgeon.

(This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)


