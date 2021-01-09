10 Children Dead After Fire Breaks out in Newborn Unit of Maha Hospital, 7 Rescued

Ten children died in a fire that broke out at the Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra on Saturday.

The blaze erupted in the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital at 2am. Seven children were rescued from the unit, said Pramod Khandate, Civil Surgeon.

