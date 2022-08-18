10 Children Sustain Minor Injuries After Falling Off Moving Escalator in Hyderabad Mall

As many as 10 children, who had gone for the free screening of movie ‘Gandhi’, fell off a moving escalator and sustained minor injuries at RK Cineplex theatre in Hyderabad on Thursday. Reports say that the escalator was malfunctioning.

The children, reportedly from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, are said to be safe. In a statement, the school vice-principal, S Venkata Lakshmi, said: “This is to inform all the parents of Classes 6 to 12 that all the students who went to watch the movie at Inox are safe. 10 students had minor injuries but are totally safe… Please don’t panic. All are safe.”

In another statement, Hyderabad district collector Amoy Kumar said there was no danger to the children except for the minor injuries. He assured the parents that they should not worry. “As per the instructions of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, the children are being treated at Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills and are being closely monitored by the collector,” the statement read.

According to Telangana Education Department officials, students fell off as the escalator was moving too fast. “Only one student sustained minor injuries,” they said.

As part of a two-week celebration to mark 75 years of India’s independence, the Telangana government is screening the Oscar-winning film ‘Gandhi’ across 552 theatres in the state for free. Around 22 lakh children are expected to watch the 1982 motion picture directed by Richard Attenborough. The film is being shown in Telugu and Hindi from 10 am to 1.15 pm daily between August 9 and 21.

