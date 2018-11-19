GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
10 Chopped Palms Recovered in Odisha, Suspected to be of Tribals Killed in 2013 Firing

The palms were chopped off in 2006 by doctors for fingerprint identification, leading to a huge controversy. Police suspect some miscreants stole the medical box and dumped the palms on Sunday night.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2018, 9:40 AM IST
Jajpur (Odisha): Tension gripped Odisha's Jajpur area on Sunday after 10 chopped palms, suspected to be of tribal people killed in 2006 police firing, were found in Kalinga Nagar area, police said.

The tribal community members were killed during a protest against land acquisition for a steel plant in Kalinga Nagar in January 2006.

Police had found five pairs of chopped palms, which were preserved in a medical box in a club near the site, Jajpur Superintendent of Police CS Meena said.

“On Saturday night, some miscreants broke the club's window and entered it. They took away the box containing the chopped palms and dumped them in the area,” he said.

So far, no formal complaint has been lodged in this regard, Meena said, adding that heavy police force has been deployed in the area to maintain strict vigil.

At least 13 people were killed during the police firing.

Doctors conducting post-mortem of the bodies had to cut the palms of five victims to obtain their fingerprints as they could not be identified, the police said.

The chopped palms were given to the family of the deceased a couple of years ago, but they refused to accept them and demanded a DNA test, they said.

Following this, they were preserved in the medical box and kept in the club, they said.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
