10 Cocktails That'll Keep You Fresh and Buzzed Throughout The Summer

Set aside your boring 'Rum and Coke' or 'Screwdriver' and try these

Updated:September 12, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
Summers are here and it is steadily getting more and more unbearable to step outside the comfort of your air-conditioned room/office. The heat, apart from the usual problems, causes an additional one that is usually considered unimportant. It leaves you with no other choice than beer, when it comes to alcohol.

Beer is great but you always find yourself wanting for something with a little more flavour. The answer is cocktails. Set aside your boring 'Rum and Coke' or 'Screwdriver' and open your eyes to a whole world of fantastic cocktails that not only taste like heaven but also keep you happily refreshed all throughout the summer. And they are easy to make. *Hic*

tumblr_n014psTdaZ1tqs1heo1_500

Cheers!

1. Lillet Basil Cocktail

Recipe

2. Pineapple Mango Rum Punch

cocktail-mangoImage Source

Recipe

3. Watremelon Punch

cocktail-watermelonImage Source

Recipe

4. Vodka Thyme Lemonade

cocktail--vodka-thymeImage Source

Recipe

5. Cucumber Cocktail

cocktail-cucumberImage Source

Recipe

6. Watermelon, Cucumber and Lime Cocktail

firecracker-2Image Source

Recipe

7. Cucumber Caipirinha

cucumber capImage Source

Recipe

8. Rose Sangria

Rose-SangriaImage Source

Recipe

9. Layered Lemonade Drops

layered-vodka-lemonadeImage Source

Recipe

10. Pomegranate Daiquiris

strawberry-daiquiri_imageImage Source

Recipe

