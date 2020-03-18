10 Coronavirus Testing Facilities to be Added in Maharashtra: State Health Minister

Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday that around 10 coronavirus testing facilities will be set up in the state in the coming days.

Addressing a press conference here, he also said that 42 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state so far.

Currently, three testing facilities are functioning in Maharashtra, the minister said.

"Ten more testing centres will be set up in the state in the coming days. In fact, one lab started functioning in Mumbai's KEM Hospital from today," Tope said in a press conference.

"Each one of the 13 labs will test 180 to 250 samples everyday, but the National Institute of Virology (NIV) will validate their test results," he said.

From Thursday, two more labs will become functional-one in B J Medical College in Pune and another in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital, Tope added.

One testing centre will be set up in Mumbai's J J Hospital and two at Haffkine Institute. There will be one facility each Aurangabad, Dhule, Miraj and Solapur, the minister said.

Talking about the coronavirus positive cases in the state, he said that of the total 42 infected persons, 33 were "imported" ones (who had returned to India from abroad), while nine others were cases of "local transmission" (local persons who came in contact with the foreign returnees).

Before the press conference, Tope visited the city-based NIV and took stock of its functioning.

"I interacted with the researchers there and conveyed gratitude on behalf of the state for the work they have been doing. All these researchers are working round-the-clock," he said.

