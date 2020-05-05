Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

10 Crore Benefitted by PDS; Steps Taken Against 400 Dealers, Says West Bengal Govt Amid Anomaly Charges

The statement by the state government came on a day when the opposition BJP is organising silent sit-in protest demonstrations across the state against alleged collapse of the public distribution system in during the lockdown.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2020, 5:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
10 Crore Benefitted by PDS; Steps Taken Against 400 Dealers, Says West Bengal Govt Amid Anomaly Charges
File Photo of a PDS shop. (Image for representation)

Amid controversy over anomalies in Public Distribution System in the state, the West Bengal government on Tuesday said ration items have reached around 10 crore people during the lockdown and action has been taken against over 400 dealers for being involved in irregularities.

West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay announced this in the backdrop of a series of protests across the state over alleged corruption in the distribution of free food grains to poor people through PDS.

"We have delivered free ration to around 10 crore people. Apart from digital ration card holders, the system benefitted 61 lakh people whom we have given coupons. This data reveals smooth functioning of the PDS," Bandyopadhyay said.

He said 359 ration dealers have been showcaused and 65 have been suspended. Bandyopadhyay said penalty has been imposed on 25 and more than 50 ration dealers have been arrested. "In the past four days, we have showcaused 21 ration dealers," he said.

The statement by the state government came on a day when the opposition BJP is organising silent sit-in protest demonstrations across the state against alleged collapse of the public distribution system in during the lockdown.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    31,967

    +2,282*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,711

    +3,875*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    13,161

    +1,399*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,583

    +194*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres