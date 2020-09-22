10 Crore In Girl's Bank Account; Probe On

Ballia (UP): A 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district was in for a shock when she came to know that nearly Rs 10 crore was deposited in her bank account. According to a complaint, a person named Neelesh Kumar from Kanpur Dehat district had called Saroj two years ago and asked her to send Aadhaar card and photograph in the name of getting funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. She did so.

Saroj, who is illiterate, told reporters on Tuesday that she had an account since 2018 in an Allahabad Bank’s branch in Bansdih town, over 16 km from the district headquarters. When the teenager had gone to the bank on Monday, she was informed by bank officials that there was Rs 9.99 crore in her account. She then went to the police station and informed the officials.

Saroj said she did not know from where did the money came from. She told the police that the number on which Neelesh used to call her up was now switched off. The manager of the bank said Saroj had deposited and withdrawn Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 a number of times.

Bansdih police station incharge Rajesh Kumar Singh said the matter was being probed and action would be taken accordingly. .

