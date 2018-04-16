English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
10 Days on, Identity of Surat Rape Victim Yet to Be Ascertained
In yet another case, rape of a minor girl has been reported in Gujarat’s Rajkot on Sunday. The mother of the 9-year-old victim approached the Rajkot police with a complaint that a 22 –year-old neighbour had raped her daughter on three occasions in the past month.
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Ahmedabad: Ten days after the dead body of an 11-year-old girl was recovered with as many as 86 injuries on her body, the Surat police is yet to crack the case. The identity of the girl, her family and the perpetrators of the crime remain unknown even as the police have widened the scope of investigation by roping in law enforcement from other states as well.
The case closely follows the now infamous Kathua rape-murder case which has the country up in arms for the past week over the brutal torture, rape and subsequent killing of an 8-year-old in Jammu.
Meanwhile, Surat police has registered a case against three persons – Irfan Anjum, Asmita Das and Mohammed Sartaj – for spreading false news about the case. The three either tweeted or posted on Facebook stating that an ABVP leader, Harish Thakur, was involved in the rape and murder of the minor. In a press release, the Surat police said that the Crime Branch has registered an offence against the three under Section 505 (1) (b) of the Indian Penal Code.
Police in Surat has, in the past few days, scanned missing persons reports lodged in the past month or so from all police stations of the city, as well as records from the district and neighbouring districts of Surat. None of the reports match with those of the victim. More importantly, the parents or family of the girl have also not been traced yet. This has lent credence to the theory that the crime could have been committed elsewhere and the body was dumped near a cricket field in Bhestan locality of Surat, where it was consequently found.
“We are in touch with police of other states in a bid to establish the identity of the victim. Right now, it does appear as if there is a strong possibility of the girl being either from Odisha or West Bengal. Our efforts are focused on Odisha. The spot from where the body was recovered is barely a kilometre away from the Surat–Palsana highway. We are also looking for evidence in the form of CCTV footage to examine the possibility of the body being brought there in a vehicle,” Satish Sharma, Commissioner of Police, Surat City, told the media on Sunday.
Surat police has announced a phone number on which people can provide information, if any, about the girl, her family or the killers. Apart from this, the police have also announced a cash reward for those who provide information about the case to the police.
Meanwhile, the Congress has taken potshots at the BJP over the inability of the police to crack the case, ten days after the girl’s body was recovered.
“The BJP keeps giving slogans regarding the safety of women and children. It has been almost ten days since the girl’s body was recovered but there has been no headway at all so far,” senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said.
State BJP president Jitu Vaghani, when confronted over the incident, said, “Every attempt is being made by the police to crack the case. Top police officers have been asked to monitor the investigation of the case.”
Meanwhile, yet another case of rape of a minor girl has been reported in Gujarat’s Rajkot on Sunday. The mother of the 9-year-old victim approached the Rajkot police with a complaint that a 22 –year-old neighbour had raped her daughter on three occasions in the past month.
Based on the complaint, the police on Monday arrested the accused Murli Bharwad. The accused is a neighbour of the victim and had raped her when she was alone. He also threatened the girl not to speak to anybody about the rape.
Rajkot police officials said that based on the complaint, the police has booked Bharwadfor rape under provisions of the POCSO Act, among other charges.
Also Watch
The case closely follows the now infamous Kathua rape-murder case which has the country up in arms for the past week over the brutal torture, rape and subsequent killing of an 8-year-old in Jammu.
Meanwhile, Surat police has registered a case against three persons – Irfan Anjum, Asmita Das and Mohammed Sartaj – for spreading false news about the case. The three either tweeted or posted on Facebook stating that an ABVP leader, Harish Thakur, was involved in the rape and murder of the minor. In a press release, the Surat police said that the Crime Branch has registered an offence against the three under Section 505 (1) (b) of the Indian Penal Code.
Police in Surat has, in the past few days, scanned missing persons reports lodged in the past month or so from all police stations of the city, as well as records from the district and neighbouring districts of Surat. None of the reports match with those of the victim. More importantly, the parents or family of the girl have also not been traced yet. This has lent credence to the theory that the crime could have been committed elsewhere and the body was dumped near a cricket field in Bhestan locality of Surat, where it was consequently found.
“We are in touch with police of other states in a bid to establish the identity of the victim. Right now, it does appear as if there is a strong possibility of the girl being either from Odisha or West Bengal. Our efforts are focused on Odisha. The spot from where the body was recovered is barely a kilometre away from the Surat–Palsana highway. We are also looking for evidence in the form of CCTV footage to examine the possibility of the body being brought there in a vehicle,” Satish Sharma, Commissioner of Police, Surat City, told the media on Sunday.
Surat police has announced a phone number on which people can provide information, if any, about the girl, her family or the killers. Apart from this, the police have also announced a cash reward for those who provide information about the case to the police.
Meanwhile, the Congress has taken potshots at the BJP over the inability of the police to crack the case, ten days after the girl’s body was recovered.
“The BJP keeps giving slogans regarding the safety of women and children. It has been almost ten days since the girl’s body was recovered but there has been no headway at all so far,” senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said.
State BJP president Jitu Vaghani, when confronted over the incident, said, “Every attempt is being made by the police to crack the case. Top police officers have been asked to monitor the investigation of the case.”
Meanwhile, yet another case of rape of a minor girl has been reported in Gujarat’s Rajkot on Sunday. The mother of the 9-year-old victim approached the Rajkot police with a complaint that a 22 –year-old neighbour had raped her daughter on three occasions in the past month.
Based on the complaint, the police on Monday arrested the accused Murli Bharwad. The accused is a neighbour of the victim and had raped her when she was alone. He also threatened the girl not to speak to anybody about the rape.
Rajkot police officials said that based on the complaint, the police has booked Bharwadfor rape under provisions of the POCSO Act, among other charges.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Demolish Delhi Daredevils - Watch the Highlights
- Jodhpur Court Allows Salman Khan to Travel Abroad
- Watch Live: 'BigOnFlipkart' Announcements at 12 Noon; A New Smartphone, Flipkart Service And More
- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Wrap the Shoot for Gully Boy
- Toyota Yaris First Drive Review – Best Mid-Size Sedan Ever?