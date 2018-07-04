10 Dead After Fire at Cracker Factory in Telangana's Warangal

At least 10 people were killed in a major explosion at a fireworks factory in Warangal district of Telangana. Two people who suffered grievous injuries have been shifted to a nearby hospital.The incident happened around 11:30am. The fire services, police and district administration reached the spot and rescue operations are still on.Officials on the spot confirmed that 10 dead bodies have been recovered and more people could be under the debris.Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation and expressed his condolence for the families of the deceased. The chief minister also ordered district administration to provide better treatment to injured at state expense and extend all necessary help to families.