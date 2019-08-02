10 Districts Record 'Excess' Rainfall in Rajasthan, Heavy Downpour Predicted at Few Places
The normal rainfall (19 per cent to -19 per cent) for the period of June 1 to August 1 in the state is 254.98 mm. Against this, the state recorded 287.21 mm rains during the same period this year.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Jaipur: Ten districts of Rajasthan recorded 'excess' rainfall this monsoon season, while 14 districts witnessed 'normal' and seven 'deficit' rainfall, the state water resources department said.
No district in the state saw 'scanty' rainfall so far, it said.
The normal rainfall (19 per cent to -19 per cent) for the period of June 1 to August 1 in the state is 254.98 mm. Against this, the state recorded 287.21 mm rains during the same period this year.
Jhunjhunu and Sikar recorded 'abnormal' (60 per cent or more) rain, while Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bundi, Churu, Jaipur, Kota, Nagaur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand and Sawaimadhopur received excess (20 per cent to 59 per cent) rainfall, the department said.
Districts with normal rainfall are Banswara, Baran, Barmer, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Jodhpur, Karauli, Pali, Tonk and Udaipur. Alwar, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore and Sirohi recorded deficit rainfall (-20 to -59 per cent), it said.
Of the total 810 dams in the state, 31 are fully filled, 398 partially filled and 381 are empty.
Meanwhile, Ajmer recorded a maximum of 114.2 mm rain till Friday morning.
Mount Abu, Bikaner, Ganganagar and Dabok recorded 80 mm, 65.3 mm, 31.7 mm and 37.6 mm rains, respectively during this period. Several other areas also received below 30 mm rains, according to the MeT department.
The weatherman has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places in the state with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places in east Rajasthan on Friday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Price Reduced by Rs 1.6 Lakh, Over 150 Bookings Recieved
- Pulkit Samrat's Near-Naked Photo is Not What I had Subscribed for on Instagram
- Disha Patani Lands Her First Front Flip Post-injury And We Couldn't Be More Impressed
- Dwayne Johnson's Fast and Furious Spin-off Hobbs and Shaw Leaked on YouTube
- DishTV is Adding Free Viewing Days With a Long Term Recharge For Your DTH Connection