10 Drug Peddlers Arrested, Over 300 Kg of Contraband Substance Seized

Ten alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with a large quantity of contraband substances in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

More than 275 kgs of poppy straw were recovered from a truck loaded with apples during checking at Ramsoo in Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Saturday, an official said.

Both driver and conductor of the truck, hailing from Baramulla district, were arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

On checking a car at Jhajjar Kotli, 46.6 kgs of poppy straw was recovered. The vehicle intercepted at Jhajjar Kotli on the outskirts of Jammu was going to Punjab from Kashmir, a police official said.

Two occupants of the car, both residents of Punjab, were arrested and a case was registered against them, the official said.

Three people, who were riding on a motorcycle, were arrested when police recovered 10 grams of heroin from their possession during checking at SK Bridge in Poonch town, the official said.

Another man was arrested for possessing seven grams of heroin from Mendhar, the official said.

Two were arrested from the Janipur area of Jammu. Thirty-seven grams of heroin were seized from them, the official added.

