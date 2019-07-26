10 Electrocuted in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Condition Now Stable

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): Ten people were electrocuted after they came in contact with a high tension wire in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Friday, police said.

Their condition is stable, the police said. The incident occurred at Mainaguri block's Uller Dabri area on Friday afternoon when they were boarding a Siliguri-bound private bus and a 11,000 volt overhead wire snapped and fell on them, Mainaguri police said.

Deaths were averted as the power connection in the wire got disconnected as soon as it snapped, he said. Five of the injured have been shifted to Siliguri super-specialty hospital, the police said.