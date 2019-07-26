Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

10 Electrocuted in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Condition Now Stable

Deaths were averted as the power connection in the wire got disconnected as soon as it snapped.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 10:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
10 Electrocuted in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Condition Now Stable
Image for representation only.
Loading...

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): Ten people were electrocuted after they came in contact with a high tension wire in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Friday, police said.

Their condition is stable, the police said. The incident occurred at Mainaguri block's Uller Dabri area on Friday afternoon when they were boarding a Siliguri-bound private bus and a 11,000 volt overhead wire snapped and fell on them, Mainaguri police said.

Deaths were averted as the power connection in the wire got disconnected as soon as it snapped, he said. Five of the injured have been shifted to Siliguri super-specialty hospital, the police said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram