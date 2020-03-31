10 Evacuees From Iran At Jaisalmer's Army Quarantine Base Test Positive

New Delhi: 10 evacuees from Iran staying at Indian Army's quarantine bases in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer have tested positive for coronavirus, sources said on Tuesday.

So far 484 evacuees from Iran have been staying at the quarantine base in Jaisalmer. They were flown back from Iran, one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak, in several batches.

They were screened at the airport before being taken to the quarantine facility.

Sources said after around 10 cases have been come to notice, many evacuees who were to leave after being quarantined for requisite period will undergo quarantine again. The samples of many Iran evacuees have been sent for testing to civil hospital, sources added.

The Indian Army stated that local health administration is keeping the record of how many people have tested COVID-19 positive.

On Monday, a 41-year-old Indian airlifted from Iran tested positive for the coronovirus in Rajasthan's Jodhpur quarantine centre.

Additional chief secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said that a positive case was reported by S.N. Medical College in Jodhpur on Monday and the patient was a 41-year-old male resident of Ladakh, who is an evacuee from Iran.

He landed in Jodhpur from Iran last week among a batch of 277 Indians and was admitted in MDH Hospital Jodhpur, said Singh. However, his 72-year-old mother has tested negative.

On March 29, around 2 p.m, a 41-year-old man along with his 72-year-old mother complained of flu-like symptoms. They were sent to S.N. Medical College at Jodhpur for testing. The man was tested positive for COVID-19, however, the mother negative.

As many as 1,036 Indians have been evacuated from Iran out of which, 552 have been sent to Jodhpur, while 484 are in Jaisalmer. All were flown in batches.

