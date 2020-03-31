Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

10 Evacuees From Iran At Jaisalmer's Army Quarantine Base Test Positive

So far 484 evacuees from Iran have been staying at the quarantine base in Jaisalmer. They were flown back from Iran, one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak, in several batches.

IANS

Updated:March 31, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
10 Evacuees From Iran At Jaisalmer's Army Quarantine Base Test Positive
File photo of officials disinfecting belongings of Indians who landed from Iran.

New Delhi: 10 evacuees from Iran staying at Indian Army's quarantine bases in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer have tested positive for coronavirus, sources said on Tuesday.

So far 484 evacuees from Iran have been staying at the quarantine base in Jaisalmer. They were flown back from Iran, one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak, in several batches.

They were screened at the airport before being taken to the quarantine facility.

Sources said after around 10 cases have been come to notice, many evacuees who were to leave after being quarantined for requisite period will undergo quarantine again. The samples of many Iran evacuees have been sent for testing to civil hospital, sources added.

The Indian Army stated that local health administration is keeping the record of how many people have tested COVID-19 positive.

On Monday, a 41-year-old Indian airlifted from Iran tested positive for the coronovirus in Rajasthan's Jodhpur quarantine centre.

Additional chief secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said that a positive case was reported by S.N. Medical College in Jodhpur on Monday and the patient was a 41-year-old male resident of Ladakh, who is an evacuee from Iran.

He landed in Jodhpur from Iran last week among a batch of 277 Indians and was admitted in MDH Hospital Jodhpur, said Singh. However, his 72-year-old mother has tested negative.

On March 29, around 2 p.m, a 41-year-old man along with his 72-year-old mother complained of flu-like symptoms. They were sent to S.N. Medical College at Jodhpur for testing. The man was tested positive for COVID-19, however, the mother negative.

As many as 1,036 Indians have been evacuated from Iran out of which, 552 have been sent to Jodhpur, while 484 are in Jaisalmer. All were flown in batches.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram