10% EWS Reservation for Private and Public Institutions From Session 2019: Prakash Javadekar

The Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that the 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections will be applied to both private and public institutions from this academic session – 2019.“From the 2019 academic session, we will implement the 10% EWS reservations in both private and public institutes. There are 900 universities and 40,000 colleges which will reflect the implementation in the prospectus of 2019. We have more than four million students pursuing higher education. The number of students will increase,” said Javadekar.He added, “If we have 100 students going for education, with this quota we will have 125 pursuing higher education. The implementation of the new rule will not disturb the existing reservation policy for SC/ST and OBC.”The government and the members in the University Grants Commission, All India Council for Technical Education met on Tuesday and decided for this academic year. The higher education institutions will be informed and directed to reflect the same in the prospectus.Recently, Parliament brought about the 124th Constitutional Amendment, which received the President’s nod on January 12. The law provides 10 per cent reservation for economically backward sections in the general category.It provides reservation for people who have an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakhs, or people who own less than five acres of farm land, or people who have a house lesser than 1,000 sq feet in a town (or 100 sq yard in a notified municipal area).The amended two fundamental rights are: Article 15, which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of race, religion, caste, sex or place of birth; Article 16 that prohibits discrimination in employment in government office.