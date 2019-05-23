Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

10 Flights Diverted From Delhi Due to Bad Weather on Thursday

Out of the 10 flights that were diverted to other airports from Delhi, three flights each were of IndiGo and SpiceJet, the officials added.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 9:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
10 Flights Diverted From Delhi Due to Bad Weather on Thursday
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Ten flights were diverted from Delhi international airport on Thursday evening due to heavy winds and rains, airport officials said.

"Five flights have been diverted to Jaipur, while three flights have been diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather," said one of the airport officials.

"Two other flights have been diverted to Amritsar," another official added.

Out of the 10 flights that were diverted to other airports from Delhi, three flights each were of IndiGo and SpiceJet, the officials added.

"Two flights were of Air India and one flight each of Air Arabia and Air Mali," the officials said.

The officials said all 10 flights were diverted between 6.15 pm and 7.30 pm on Thursday due to heavy winds and rains.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram