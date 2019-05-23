English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
10 Flights Diverted From Delhi Due to Bad Weather on Thursday
Out of the 10 flights that were diverted to other airports from Delhi, three flights each were of IndiGo and SpiceJet, the officials added.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Ten flights were diverted from Delhi international airport on Thursday evening due to heavy winds and rains, airport officials said.
"Five flights have been diverted to Jaipur, while three flights have been diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather," said one of the airport officials.
"Two other flights have been diverted to Amritsar," another official added.
Out of the 10 flights that were diverted to other airports from Delhi, three flights each were of IndiGo and SpiceJet, the officials added.
"Two flights were of Air India and one flight each of Air Arabia and Air Mali," the officials said.
The officials said all 10 flights were diverted between 6.15 pm and 7.30 pm on Thursday due to heavy winds and rains.
