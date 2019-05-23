10 Flights Diverted From Delhi Due to Bad Weather on Thursday

Ten flights were diverted from Delhi international airport on Thursday evening due to heavy winds and rains, airport officials said."Five flights have been diverted to Jaipur, while three flights have been diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather," said one of the airport officials."Two other flights have been diverted to Amritsar," another official added.Out of the 10 flights that were diverted to other airports from Delhi, three flights each were of IndiGo and SpiceJet, the officials added."Two flights were of Air India and one flight each of Air Arabia and Air Mali," the officials said.The officials said all 10 flights were diverted between 6.15 pm and 7.30 pm on Thursday due to heavy winds and rains.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)