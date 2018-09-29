10 Foreigners Among 16 Trekkers Missing in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

16 trekkers including 10 foreign nationals have lost contact due to bad weather conditions in Chamba district. A team of policemen, local porters & mountaineering experts are conducting a search operation to locate them: SP Chamba, Himachal Pradesh — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2018

Sixteen trekkers, including ten foreigners, have reportedly gone missing after they lost contact due to inclement weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Saturday. The nationalities of the ten foreigners are yet to be ascertained.A team of policemen, local porters and mountaineering experts are conducting a search operation to locate them, SP Chamba, Himachal Pradesh told ANI, adding that the group of trekkers were supposed to return to the base camp on Saturday.On September 17, the group reached Hiltwan in Pangi region of the district. The next day the group proceeded to Tharu Nala accompanied by 17 local porters. Two days later, they trekked towards Bhujpatra mountains and stayed there while the porters returned to the base camp.According to the police, the porters informed them that the trekkers had enough food and medicines with them.The hilly state of Himachal Pradesh has witnessed unexpected heavy rainfall and snow through the week and over the past three days, 898 stranded people were rescued from the snowbound Lahaul-Spiti region, including 45 students of IIT-Roorkee, five Indian- born US nationals and two German trekkers.The rescue operations were conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Border Road Organisation (BRO) personnel jointly.