'10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute': Arvind Kejriwal Leads Delhiites in Fight Against Dengue

The '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign was launched on September 8 by the Chief Minister who urged residents of Delhi to join him in his fight against mosquito-borne diseases.

News18.com

September 29, 2019
'10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute': Arvind Kejriwal Leads Delhiites in Fight Against Dengue
Screen grab from a video shared by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his official Twitter handle.

New Delhi: New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared a video of himself on Twitter on Sunday where he could be seen inspecting his house for standing water and replacing it as part of his anti-dengue drive '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute'.

The campaign was launched on September 8 by the Chief Minister who urged residents of Delhi to join him in his fight against mosquito-borne diseases. His anti-dengue drive, in the past four weeks, garnered much popularity as Delhiites took to social media to share pictures of them participating in the campaign.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, too, joined Arvind Kejriwal and lauded him for the launching a battle against the deadly mosquito-borne disease.

As the fourth day of the campaign arrives on Sunday, Kejriwal called on to the residents of the national capital to check for mosquito-breeding grounds in their houses, which are mostly found in stagnant water irrespective of whether it’s clean or dirty. Thus, Delhiites answered their Chief Minister’s call and soon Twitter was abuzz with a flurry of posts with the common hashtag ’10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’.

The campaign against the vector-borne diseases has been named "10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute". The chief minister's Twitter feed is replete with pictures of changing stagnant water in his house and office. Videos show him carrying a bucket as he looks around to remove any breeding ground for the dengue mosquitoes.

