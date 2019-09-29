'10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute': Arvind Kejriwal Leads Delhiites in Fight Against Dengue
The '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign was launched on September 8 by the Chief Minister who urged residents of Delhi to join him in his fight against mosquito-borne diseases.
Screen grab from a video shared by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his official Twitter handle.
New Delhi: New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared a video of himself on Twitter on Sunday where he could be seen inspecting his house for standing water and replacing it as part of his anti-dengue drive '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute'.
The campaign was launched on September 8 by the Chief Minister who urged residents of Delhi to join him in his fight against mosquito-borne diseases. His anti-dengue drive, in the past four weeks, garnered much popularity as Delhiites took to social media to share pictures of them participating in the campaign.
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, too, joined Arvind Kejriwal and lauded him for the launching a battle against the deadly mosquito-borne disease.
As the fourth day of the campaign arrives on Sunday, Kejriwal called on to the residents of the national capital to check for mosquito-breeding grounds in their houses, which are mostly found in stagnant water irrespective of whether it’s clean or dirty. Thus, Delhiites answered their Chief Minister’s call and soon Twitter was abuzz with a flurry of posts with the common hashtag ’10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’.
The campaign against the vector-borne diseases has been named "10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute". The chief minister's Twitter feed is replete with pictures of changing stagnant water in his house and office. Videos show him carrying a bucket as he looks around to remove any breeding ground for the dengue mosquitoes.
आज सुबह 10 बजे मैंने और मेरे परिवार ने मिल कर अपने घर की चेकिंग की। #10Hafte10Baje10Minute अभियान की सफलता इस बात का प्रमाण है कि जब लाखों लोग एकजुट हो कर काम करते हैं, तो कोई भी लक्ष्य प्राप्त करना मुश्किल नहीं लगता! pic.twitter.com/T9oi2QTNmP— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 29, 2019
I cleaned up every possibility of water clogging at my residence. You should do the same.#10Hafte10Baje10Minute— Ashim Sarangi (असीम, ଅସୀମ) (@AshimWrites) September 29, 2019
When practice becomes routine that's habit.We inculticate Good habits from parents and that exactly mom is trying to do.👍चलो साथ मिलकर डेंगू पर विजय पाएं।#10Hafte10Baje10Minute https://t.co/MoQIjKyiAM— siddhartha roy (@sraroy) September 29, 2019
डेंगू पर वार लगातार। पाँचवा सप्ताह है और आज #Navratri का पावन पर्व भी है। घर के सफ़ाई कर आइए सब मिलकर @ArvindKejriwal जी के साथ #Denguefreedelhi बनायें #10Hafte10Baje10Minute pic.twitter.com/hSaUjUUpJq— Swati Sachdeva (@swatisachdeva_) September 29, 2019
#10Hafte10Baje10Minute #dengufreedelhi #SHS2019 @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia आज 5वा हफ्ता है आज मेरे सुपुत्र पुष्कर भारद्वाज के द्वारा घर मे इस मुहिम का हिस्सा लिया। pic.twitter.com/Un6pDJ40Hr— isshwar bhardwaj (@IsshwarBhardwaj) September 29, 2019
Very True sir.Together we can achieve a lot and bring in positive change in the society. We also participate in #10Hafte10Baje10Minute campaign every Sunday to make Delhi Dengue free. pic.twitter.com/r8xUJx1NnM— SirishaRao (@SirishaRao17) September 29, 2019
5th week in a row, here's my Sunday #10Hafte10Baje10Minute ritual to keep my home and surroundings #DengueFree! Now, heading out to speak to 10 neighbours to assure a denge free neighborhood and Delhi! #DengueFreeDelhi #PollutionFreeDelhi pic.twitter.com/wUUAM0yPHc— Dr.Rupika Chahal (@rupiiism) September 29, 2019
