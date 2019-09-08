From L-G Baijal to Bollywood: How Delhi United for Kejriwal's '10 Baje-10 Hafte-10 Minute' Anti-dengue Fight

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal kicked off another day of his anti-dengue campaign on Sunday. He posted a series of pictures of him inspecting his house for standing water and on Twitter. The CM also retweeted posts of those who joined him in his campaign for a dengue-free Delhi.

This week, Kejriwal got Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi police on board to help aid in this mass initiative pushed by his government.

I have inspected my home today morning at 10 AM and replaced clean stagnant water that had accumulated for a few days. Our home is now dengue freeI am happy to see so many of you participating in the #10Hafte10Baje10Minute campaign.Together, we will definitely defeat dengue. pic.twitter.com/dg7402LkW6 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 8, 2019

Last week, the CM’s campaign was a hit after scores of people checked their homes for stagnant water and joined Kejriwal in his fight against the menace of Dengue.

L-G Baijal took to Twitter to share glimpses of cleaning spree at the Raj Bhavan, wherein, he was pictured carrying out inspection at the residence to check for any potential sources of stagnant clean water.

Carried out inspection at residence to check for any potential sources of stagnant clean water, which can lead to breeding of Aedes mosquitoes that causes vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya, etc. Such checks to be done at frequent intervals. pic.twitter.com/SjTjXBhq9w — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) September 8, 2019

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal, too, shared photos of her house.

I support the #10Hafte10Baje10Minute campaign against dengue by @ArvindKejriwal ji. I have checked my house for any stagnant water. I request all @DelhiPolice SHOs to participate in the campaign and check all police stations of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ONhPLaYFED — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) September 8, 2019

Happy Sunday Delhi! Spread the word: health and well being above everything! 10minutes is all it it takes .. Eradicate Dengue ..Let's ensure our surroundings are free of stagnant water .. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) September 8, 2019

Morning @ArvindKejriwal thank U for #10Hafte10Baje10Minute my family spent 10 minutes emptying standing water 💦 sources in our home. Was lotsa fun N we’re feeling good and contributing to fighting Dengue! Reward for all was Delhi’s favorite breakfast-Chole Bhature pic.twitter.com/ktYpqMP7Xa — KHAUBOYS N INDIANS (@rockyandmayur) September 8, 2019

Even Bollywood stars like Mahesh Bhatt, Swara Bhaskar and Tapsee Pannu spared 10 minutes and checked thei houses for a possible den of mosquitoes and cleaned their home spaces.

Thank you @taapsee ji. Your support for the #10Hafte10Baje10Minute campaign will inspire the youth to join the fight against dengue. https://t.co/swXggQGJ48 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 8, 2019

Just 10 minutes of your time can protect your family from #Dengue All you have to do is check your house every Sunday & make sure there's no standing water at any place. Kudos to @ArvindKejriwal & team to have involved citizens in this simple precaution.#10Hafte10baje10Minute https://t.co/Mm8DiCkmvE — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 8, 2019

More power to @Arvindkejriwal for making Delhi, Dengue - Free !Check your homes every Sunday and ensure there's no stagnant water stored anywhere.If there is - simply spill it out, pour oil in it, or replace it.Done! #10Hafte10Baje10Minute @emraanhashmi @PoojaB1972 @aliaa08 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) September 8, 2019

As a mother to a little child I know how dangerous dengue can be for children and old people. I am checking my home regularly to ensure there is no stagnant water. Would urge everyone else to do that same. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute https://t.co/AFtUMhiGgL — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) September 8, 2019

I joined this last week!Did my check in the morning. All good :). No still water. No breeding ground for dengue ka machchar at my place💪🏻#10Hafte10Baje10Minute https://t.co/ERhvnWzYgU — Mirchi Sayema (@MirchiSayema) September 8, 2019

The Delhi Chief Minister had announced a massive campaign on August 28 against mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya under the name “10 hafte, 10 baje, 10 minute”. The campaign will involve the wide participation of people of the capital in preventing the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

"I appeal to Delhi residents to give ten minutes every Sunday from September 1 till November 15, in ensuring there is no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings, which causes the breeding of dengue carrier mosquito," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

That even a small quantity of water, as little as 40 ml, can grow mosquitoes leading to such deadly diseases, is a fact.

The common notion that dengue mosquito breeds only on clean water does not have a scientific basis as experts suggest that eggs can be laid in clean or muddy water that has been stagnant for six days. Thus, inspecting for standing water every week is the primary and the most significant step in checking the outbreak of dengue.

Mosquitoes hatch eggs wherever they find stagnant water, including water-filled containers and abandoned tires in and around households. Over 80 percent of these mosquitoes breeding in clean stagnant water could be the infamous dengue-spreading Aedes aegypti.

