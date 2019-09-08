Take the pledge to vote

4-min read

From L-G Baijal to Bollywood: How Delhi United for Kejriwal's '10 Baje-10 Hafte-10 Minute' Anti-dengue Fight

This week, Kejriwal got Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi police on board to help aid in the mass initiative '10 hafte, 10 baje, 10 minute' by his government.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 8, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
From L-G Baijal to Bollywood: How Delhi United for Kejriwal's '10 Baje-10 Hafte-10 Minute' Anti-dengue Fight
Arvind Kejriwal inspects his home for standing water. (Image: Twitter)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal kicked off another day of his anti-dengue campaign on Sunday. He posted a series of pictures of him inspecting his house for standing water and on Twitter. The CM also retweeted posts of those who joined him in his campaign for a dengue-free Delhi.

This week, Kejriwal got Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi police on board to help aid in this mass initiative pushed by his government.

Last week, the CM’s campaign was a hit after scores of people checked their homes for stagnant water and joined Kejriwal in his fight against the menace of Dengue.

L-G Baijal took to Twitter to share glimpses of cleaning spree at the Raj Bhavan, wherein, he was pictured carrying out inspection at the residence to check for any potential sources of stagnant clean water.

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal, too, shared photos of her house.

Even Bollywood stars like Mahesh Bhatt, Swara Bhaskar and Tapsee Pannu spared 10 minutes and checked thei houses for a possible den of mosquitoes and cleaned their home spaces.

The Delhi Chief Minister had announced a massive campaign on August 28 against mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya under the name “10 hafte, 10 baje, 10 minute”. The campaign will involve the wide participation of people of the capital in preventing the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

"I appeal to Delhi residents to give ten minutes every Sunday from September 1 till November 15, in ensuring there is no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings, which causes the breeding of dengue carrier mosquito," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

That even a small quantity of water, as little as 40 ml, can grow mosquitoes leading to such deadly diseases, is a fact.

The common notion that dengue mosquito breeds only on clean water does not have a scientific basis as experts suggest that eggs can be laid in clean or muddy water that has been stagnant for six days. Thus, inspecting for standing water every week is the primary and the most significant step in checking the outbreak of dengue.

Mosquitoes hatch eggs wherever they find stagnant water, including water-filled containers and abandoned tires in and around households. Over 80 percent of these mosquitoes breeding in clean stagnant water could be the infamous dengue-spreading Aedes aegypti.

