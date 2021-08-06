CHANGE LANGUAGE
10 Held After Raid at Mumbai Bar for Violation of Covid-19 Norms; 4 Women Rescued

The raid was conducted at the bar located on S V Road around 9.45 on Thursday based on a tip-off, he said, adding that four women staffers were also rescued during the operation.

Further action into the case is being taken, police said.

Police have arrested at least 10 men following a raid at a bar in suburban Malad here over alleged violation of coronavirus norms, an official said on Friday. The raid was conducted at the bar located on S V Road around 9.45 on Thursday based on a tip-off, he said, adding that four women staffers were also rescued during the operation.

"It was found that the bar violated the Covid-19 norms issued by the state government as well as the local civic body," the police official said. A team led by DCP Vishal Thakur conducted the raid, he said, "At least 10 male customers, who were present there, were arrested, and four women found serving them were rescued," he said.

first published:August 06, 2021, 23:53 IST