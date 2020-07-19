10 Houses Collapse in Delhi's Anna Nagar Area Due to Heavy Rains

Several residents of a slum area in Anna Nagar were displaced as over 10 houses collapsed following heavy rains that lashed the national capital on Sunday morning.

The colony is located behind the under-construction WHO headquarters in ITO and is next to a drain.

Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service and National Disaster Response Force teams rushed to the spot.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call was received about a house collapse around 8 am. As heavy rains started lashing the area on Saturday night, some of the people started vacating their houses.

The drain started overflowing in the morning and swept away the houses, trees and shops in the area. There were no reports of any casualty in the area.

Jyoti, a resident of the area, said, "It is difficult to say how many people have been affected by the rains. We are currently staying in a tent erected by authorities. Our house developed cracks and officials asked us to shift due to safety reasons. Our belongings, household items have been swept away."

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday evening said the Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation of waterlogging in parts of the city and appropriate steps will be taken to cover the losses incurred to people due to heavy rains.

"The situation is being constantly monitored and we are in touch with our engineers and taking the report," Sisodia told reporters.