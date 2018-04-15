GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PTI

Updated:April 15, 2018, 3:17 PM IST
10, Including Minor Boy, Killed in Accident in Gujarat's Kutch
Image for representation.
Gandhidham: Ten people, including seven women and a minor boy, were on Sunday killed after their tractor was hit by a bus near Shikra village in the state's Kutch district, police said.

An official of the Bhachau police station said that the tractor was ferrying 25 people, all from the same family, proceeding to a marriage ceremony from Shikra to Vij Pasar village, when a luxury bus rammed into it early this morning. "As soon the tractor came out on the national highway, the bus, on its way from Gandhidham to Kumbhardi, hit it, killing nine persons, including a 10-year-old boy, on the spot. Four persons were seriously injured," the official said.

One of the injured died after being shifted to a government hospital in Bhachau, he said. The official said that the deceased were identified as Kankuben Anawadiya (60), Pamiben Anawadiya (55), Jigyaben Anawadiya (25), Dayaben Anawadiya (35), Manaben Anawadiya (50), Nishaben Anawadiya (17), Ramaben Anawadiya (60), Kishor Anawadiya (10), Vishal Anawadiya (20).

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
