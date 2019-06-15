10 Indian Crew Members of Sinking Vessel Rescued off Omani Port
The Indian Embassy is extending full assistance to the survivors and will help them in repatriation.
For Representation
Muscat: Ten Indian crew members of a dhow, which was sinking in Omani waters due to some technical problem in the engines, have been rescued off the port city of Dhalkut, according to the Indian Embassy here.
1. An unfortunate incident of drowning of a dhow with Indian crew happened in Omani waters today morning. Due to swift action of Omani authorities, 10 persons were rescued and only one is missing. SAR operation is underway. @DrSJaishankar@MEAIndia @MofaOman— India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 14, 2019
"We deeply appreciate the timely support extended by Omani authorities in saving lives of Indian nationals," it said.
The Royal Oman Sea Vessel Sadah, in coordination with the Maritime Security Center, carried out a rescue operation at a distance of 4 nautical miles from the port of Dhalkut in Dhofar governorate, Oman News Agency said. The dhow was slowly filling with water, the agency said.
