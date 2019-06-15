Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

10 Indian Crew Members of Sinking Vessel Rescued off Omani Port

The Indian Embassy is extending full assistance to the survivors and will help them in repatriation.

PTI

Updated:June 15, 2019, 9:37 PM IST
10 Indian Crew Members of Sinking Vessel Rescued off Omani Port
Muscat: Ten Indian crew members of a dhow, which was sinking in Omani waters due to some technical problem in the engines, have been rescued off the port city of Dhalkut, according to the Indian Embassy here.

The Indian Embassy is extending full assistance to the survivors and will help them in repatriation.

"We deeply appreciate the timely support extended by Omani authorities in saving lives of Indian nationals," it said.

The Royal Oman Sea Vessel Sadah, in coordination with the Maritime Security Center, carried out a rescue operation at a distance of 4 nautical miles from the port of Dhalkut in Dhofar governorate, Oman News Agency said. The dhow was slowly filling with water, the agency said.​

