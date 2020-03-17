Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

10 Inmates of Detention Centres in Assam Died in Last One Year: Govt

There are six detention centres in Assam having capacity of 3,331 people. They are Tezpur (797 people), Silchar (479), Dibrugarh (680), Jorhat (670), Kokrajhar (335) and Goalpara (370 people), Rai said.

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2020, 8:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
10 Inmates of Detention Centres in Assam Died in Last One Year: Govt
File photo: Four Bangladeshi nationals being escorted from the detention centre of Tezpur Central Jail in Sonitpur district, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (PTI)

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said as many as 3,331 people have been lodged at the six detention centres in Assam, while another such facility with a capacity to put 3,000 people is under construction in the state.

"Ten inmates of the six detention centres in Assam, where declared foreigners or convicted foreigners are kept, died in different hospitals from March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020," he said in a written reply.

Foreigners or convicted foreigners are kept at the detention centres.

There are six detention centres in Assam having capacity of 3,331 people. They are Tezpur (797 people), Silchar (479), Dibrugarh (680), Jorhat (670), Kokrajhar (335) and Goalpara (370 people), Rai said.

He also said there is no National Register of Citizens (NRC) detention camp in Assam.

During the last one year, from March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020, three teams of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) have visited the detention centers in Assam and interacted with the declared foreign nationals, the minister added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram