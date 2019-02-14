English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Toll Rises to 20 in Suicide Attack on CRPF Convoy in J&K's Pulwama
The suicide bomber's car was laden with 350 kg of explosives that rammed the CRPF convoy in Awantipora on Thursday.
An image from the site of the blast.
Srinagar: Twenty jawans were killed and 40 injured when a suicide bomber rammed his Scorpio car laden with 350 kg of explosives into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora town of Pulwama district on Thursday.
Sources said Adil Ahmad Alias Waqar, a resident of Pulwama, was the man driving the car that rammed the 55-seater CRPF bus. Such a car bomb suicide attack is happening after several years.
The Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
As per initial reports, soon after the attack on the convoy, which was moving from Jammu to Srinagar, gunshots and grenade blasts were heard.
IG Police Kashmir Range SP Pani told News18 that the toll was feared to rise.
Condemning the attack, NC leader Omar Abdullah offered his condolences to the families of the bereaved.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti too condemned the attack.
Last year on Oct 30 security forces gunned down Mohammad Usman, believed to have been the head of the module that was carrying out sniper attacks on forces in the Valley. Usman was the nephew of Moulana Masood Azhar, the chief of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad. Security forces had claimed it to be one of the biggest successes in anti-terror operations.
Condemning the attack, NC leader Omar Abdullah offered his condolences to the families of the bereaved.
Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved. #Kashmir— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2019
Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 14, 2019
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
