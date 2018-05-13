10 kg Marijuana Found Abandoned at Kashmere Gate Metro Station

The Kashmere Gate metro station in the national capital went into tizzy after an unattended bag containing 10 kg of marijuana was recovered by the CISF, officials said on Sunday.A CISF patrol late on Saturday night noticed an unclaimed bag kept near the gate number 7 of the station.The team immediately called in the bomb disposal and sniffer dogs team which found that the bag did not contain explosives.The worst was negated and the team opened the bag to find about 10 kg of marijuana kept wrapped in packets inside, a Central Industrial Security Force official said.The contraband also known as cannabis or 'ganja' in Hindi is estimated to be worth Rs 3-4 lakh in the grey market and it was handed over to the Delhi Metro Police, he said.The agencies are scanning CCTV recordings and gathering inputs from locals to identify the person who dumped the bag there, the official said. PTI