10 Killed, 20 Injured after Van Overturns in Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh

Ten people, including three women, were killed and 20 injured on Friday when their pick-up van overturned near Pohri in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, a senior police official said. The incident took place around 7.15 pm when the group was returning to their village Dodi from Unawad in Sheopur district after attending a religious program, Shivpuri Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel told PTI.

"Six persons died on the spot," he said, adding that the injured were rushed to Pohri and Shivpuri district hospitals. Those on board were travelling from Morawan village to Vijaypur.

Initial reports claimed the pickup was hit by a gas tanker coming from the wrong side. As the vehicle was overloaded, the driver could not control it. The small pick-up vehicle was reportedly carrying 35 passengers.

(With inputs from PTI)