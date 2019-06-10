Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

10 Killed, 23 Hurt After Patna-bound Bus Rams into Trailer Truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

Seven men and one child were among those who died on the spot. The bus was going to Masauree in Patna district from Ranchi.

PTI

Updated:June 10, 2019, 1:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
10 Killed, 23 Hurt After Patna-bound Bus Rams into Trailer Truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh
Image for representation.
Loading...

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) Ten people were killed and 23 others injured when a Patna-bound bus hit a trailer truck on a national highway in Hazaribagh district on Monday, as stated by a senior government official. He further stated that the accident took place near Danua-Bhanua area on NH-2 when the bus hit the rear of the trailer truck.

"Eight persons died on the spot and two others succumbed to injuries at Chouparan hospital," said Ravi Shankar Shukla, the Deputy Commissioner of Hazaribagh.

Seven men and one child were among those who died on the spot, he said.

The injured have been referred to Hazaribagh Sadar Hospital.

The bus was going to Masauree in Patna district from Ranchi, he said. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram