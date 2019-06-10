English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
10 Killed, 23 Hurt After Patna-bound Bus Rams into Trailer Truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh
Seven men and one child were among those who died on the spot. The bus was going to Masauree in Patna district from Ranchi.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) Ten people were killed and 23 others injured when a Patna-bound bus hit a trailer truck on a national highway in Hazaribagh district on Monday, as stated by a senior government official. He further stated that the accident took place near Danua-Bhanua area on NH-2 when the bus hit the rear of the trailer truck.
"Eight persons died on the spot and two others succumbed to injuries at Chouparan hospital," said Ravi Shankar Shukla, the Deputy Commissioner of Hazaribagh.
Seven men and one child were among those who died on the spot, he said.
The injured have been referred to Hazaribagh Sadar Hospital.
The bus was going to Masauree in Patna district from Ranchi, he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Friday 07 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Girish Karnad: 5 Most Memorable Hindi Films of the Actor
- ICC World Cup 2019: Match Review, India Beats Australia After Stellar Batting show
- Nubia Red Magic 3 Gaming Smartphone Launching in India on June 17; Expected Price, Features and More
- Girish Karnad (1938-2019): End of an Era in Indian Theatre and Films
- PUBG Lite is Coming to India, Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results