10 Killed, 32 Injured in Tempo-tanker Collision in Maharashtra's Nanded District
The incident happened on Saturday morning at Jamb village in Nanded when a fuel tanker collided with a tempo carrying people to a marriage ceremony, S B Choube, Senior Police Inspector of Mukhed said.
Mumbai: Ten people were on Saturday killed and 32 injured when a tempo and a tanker collided on the Latur-Mukhed road in Maharashtra's Nanded district, around 580 kilometres from Mumbai, police said.
Among the dead were eight women, and of the 32 injured, 10 persons were critical, the official said. The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Mukhed and Latur district, he said.
Police said that those dead and injured were passengers travelling in the tempo.
Latur deputy superintendent of police Ganesh Kindre said that the people in the tempo hailed from Kharosa village in Latur's Ausa tehsil.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
