10 Killed After Truck Rams Into House in Jabalpur; Angry Locals Torch Police Vehicle

At least 10 people, including school kids, were killed and half a dozen others sustained injuries after a rashly driven truck rammed into a tea stall and some houses in Barela area of Jabalpur on Wednesday morning.The school kids killed in the incident were waiting for a bus.Locals went berserk after the incident. They thrashed the thana in-charge and set his government vehicle on fire. They even assaulted journalists.The locals demanded Rs 1 lakh compensation for each of the deceased. They also alleged that the incident took place due to negligence of the police and said that heavy vehicles are allowed to enter the area even during no-entry hours.