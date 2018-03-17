English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
10 Killed in Bihar as Bus Skids Off Elevated Highway
The bus, which was heading towards the adjoining town of Muzaffarpur, skidded and came crashing down from the top of NH-77 this afternoon, SHO of Runnisaidpur Police Station Shivnarayan Ram said.
The accident occurred near Bhanaspatti village in Sitamarhi. (Twitter)
Sitamarhi (Bihar): At least 10 people, including two women and as many children, were on Saturday killed when a bus skidded off an elevated highway in Bihar's Sitamarhi, police said.
The accident occurred near Bhanaspatti village in Sitamarhi.
The bus was heading towards the adjoining town of Muzaffarpur. It skidded and came crashing down from the top of NH-77 this afternoon, station house officer of Runnisaidpur Police Station Shivnarayan Ram said.
He said that 10 people were killed and many injured in the accident. Efforts were on to pull them out of the mangled bus.
Also Watch
The accident occurred near Bhanaspatti village in Sitamarhi.
The bus was heading towards the adjoining town of Muzaffarpur. It skidded and came crashing down from the top of NH-77 this afternoon, station house officer of Runnisaidpur Police Station Shivnarayan Ram said.
He said that 10 people were killed and many injured in the accident. Efforts were on to pull them out of the mangled bus.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut Talks About Nationalism, Nepotism & 'Psycho Love'
- Zuckerberg Goes 007 Mode: Sets up 'Secret Police' to Find Information Leakers in Facebook
- 'Boots Up'! Kevin Pietersen Plays His Last Game, Reveals Post Retirement Plans
- Raid Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Starrer is Promising But Runs Out of Steam Before The Finish Line
- Karan Johar Says He Uses To Be Called A 'Pansy' In School