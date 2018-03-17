GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
10 Killed in Bihar as Bus Skids Off Elevated Highway

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2018, 10:43 PM IST
The accident occurred near Bhanaspatti village in Sitamarhi. (Twitter)
Sitamarhi (Bihar): At least 10 people, including two women and as many children, were on Saturday killed when a bus skidded off an elevated highway in Bihar's Sitamarhi, police said.

The accident occurred near Bhanaspatti village in Sitamarhi.

The bus was heading towards the adjoining town of Muzaffarpur. It skidded and came crashing down from the top of NH-77 this afternoon, station house officer of Runnisaidpur Police Station Shivnarayan Ram said.

He said that 10 people were killed and many injured in the accident. Efforts were on to pull them out of the mangled bus.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
