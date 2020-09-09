INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

10 Labourers Injured After Under-construction Building Collapses in Jaipur

Representative Image

Representative Image

The labourers were pulled out from the rubble in a four-hour rescue operation conducted by police and civil defence personnel, police said.

Ten labourers were injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Jaipur on Wednesday, police said. The labourers were pulled out from the rubble in a four-hour rescue operation conducted by police and civil defence personnel, they said.

An under-construction building in Krishna Vihar Colony in Muhana area collapsed. The construction work had been going on for nearly a month, the police said. Ten labourers were rescued from the debris. They have been admitted to a hospital, they said. A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the collapse, they said.

Next Story
Loading