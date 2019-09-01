'10 Minutes for 10 Weeks ': Kejriwal's Mass Campaign Against Mosquitoes-borne Diseases Starts Today

Monsoon brings a host of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, zika virus among others. Mosquitoes spreading these diseases breed in stagnant water and it is of utmost importance to avoid the accumulation of water in the vicinity to restrict the spread of these monsoon diseases. Dengue and Chikungunya cases in Delhi have shown a remarkable decline in the last five years. In 2019, 75 cases of dengue were reported till August 24, while 21 people were diagnosed with chikungunya. No deaths were reported this year.

The weekly report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi showed that in 2015, a whopping 15,967 cases were diagnosed with dengue and 60 people died due to the vector-borne disease.

The year 2015 saw 64 cases of chikungunya which rose to surprising 7,760 in 2016. The number of dengue cases in 2016 was 4,431 and 10 people died of the disease in the national capital.

In 2017, Delhi reported 4,726 cases of dengue and 10 people died of the mosquito-borne disease. The year registered 559 cases of chikungunya.

In 2018, 2,798 people were diagnosed with dengue. The monsoon disease claimed 4 lives. The yea saw 20 cases of chikungunya.

To combat the mosquito-borne diseases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a massive campaign that will start from September 1 and will be on till November 15, 2019. The titled '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute' aims at curbing the spread of mosquito-borne diseases in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal has urged the citizens of Delhi to and also appealed his ministers, Aam Aadmi Party workers, and government officials to participate in the campaign and help to make it into a mass movement.

"I appeal to Delhi residents to give ten minutes every Sunday from September 1 till November 15, in ensuring there is no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings, which causes the breeding of dengue carrier mosquito," Kejriwal said at a press conference held earlier this week.

One can restrict the spread of vector-borne diseases by avoiding the accumulation of water in the vicinity, keeping the surroundings clean and not let garbage accumulate. People can use mosquito repellents and nets to avoid being infected by mosquitoes spreading dengue, malaria, chikungunya and other diseases. One should wash hands regularly and especially before and after eating food. Increase the intake of fluids and drink clean water for drinking and cooking. People should also get their house clean with disinfectants, wear clean and washed clothes to avoid being bitten from disease-spreading mosquitoes.

People are advised to visit a doctor and get them tested for dengue, malaria, chikungunya and other mosquito-borne diseases if they see symptoms like fever, rash, vomiting, body pain, muscle and joint aches.

