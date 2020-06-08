INDIA

1-MIN READ

10-month-old Baby Crushed to Death by SUV in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar

Representative image.

The baby was playing in the parking area near her home in Tilak Nagar when the car driver reversed his vehicle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 8, 2020, 11:57 AM IST
A 10-month-old girl was killed on Sunday after being mowed down by an SUV in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said.

The baby, Radhika, was playing in the parking area near her home in Tilak Nagar when the car driver reversed his vehicle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

Radhika was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where she was declared brought dead, he said.

The car driver identified as Akhilesh, 31, was arrested in connection with the accident, the officer said.

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory was also called for inspection of the accident spot, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

"The body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem," they said.


