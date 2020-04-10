Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

10-Month-old Baby Dies at Quarantine Centre in UP

Siddharthnagar DM Deepak Meena said the baby's father had told him that on Thursday evening the girl was restless and showed symptoms like those of measles.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2020, 7:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
10-Month-old Baby Dies at Quarantine Centre in UP
Representational Image. (Credit: PTI )

Lucknow: A 10-month-old baby girl died on Friday at a quarantine centre set up in a primary school in Uska Bazar area of neighbouring Siddharthnagar district, a senior official said.

The toddler was rushed to the district hospital in an ambulance but doctors declared her brought dead, he said.

The family had come from outside and were instructed to stay at a primary school at Chaurasi village that was functioning as a quarantine centre, DM, Siddharthnagar, Deepak Meena said.

"The baby's father told me that on Thursday evening the girl was restless and showed symptoms like those of measles. In the morning they called an ambulance and rushed the baby to the district hospital where doctors declared her brought dead," he said.

"They were staying at the school for the last 13 days and today was their last day as they showed no sign of COVID-19. The family performed the baby's burial in the village. I went to the village and met the family," the DM said.

The baby's parents had come from Mumbai and were at the quarantine centre since March 29.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,039

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,761

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    515

     

  • Total DEATHS

    206

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,158,565

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,622,049

    +18,397

  • Cured/Discharged

    366,292

     

  • Total DEATHS

    97,192

    +1,500
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres