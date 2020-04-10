10-Month-old Baby Dies at Quarantine Centre in UP

Lucknow: A 10-month-old baby girl died on Friday at a quarantine centre set up in a primary school in Uska Bazar area of neighbouring Siddharthnagar district, a senior official said.

The toddler was rushed to the district hospital in an ambulance but doctors declared her brought dead, he said.

The family had come from outside and were instructed to stay at a primary school at Chaurasi village that was functioning as a quarantine centre, DM, Siddharthnagar, Deepak Meena said.

"The baby's father told me that on Thursday evening the girl was restless and showed symptoms like those of measles. In the morning they called an ambulance and rushed the baby to the district hospital where doctors declared her brought dead," he said.

"They were staying at the school for the last 13 days and today was their last day as they showed no sign of COVID-19. The family performed the baby's burial in the village. I went to the village and met the family," the DM said.

The baby's parents had come from Mumbai and were at the quarantine centre since March 29.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube