Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

10-month-old, Kin Rescued by Fire Brigade from Flood Waters in Pune

A video purportedly showing the infant being rescued using a life ring (plastic tube) through gushing water went viral on social media.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
10-month-old, Kin Rescued by Fire Brigade from Flood Waters in Pune
A view of vehicles washed away in floodwater following heavy rains, in Pune, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

Pune: A 10-month-old child and his other family members, who were stranded in a flooded area following heavy rains in Maharashtra's Pune district, were rescued by the fire brigade, an official said on Thursday.

A video purportedly showing the infant being rescued using a life ring (plastic tube) through gushing water went viral on social media.

Five members of a family, including the child, were stuck outside their house in Parvati area near Mitra Mandal chowk on Wednesday after heavy rains pounded the city, fire officer Maruti Devkule said.

"We received a call that a family of five was stranded. On reaching there, we found that the family members were sitting on a water tank outside their house and there was a toddler among them," he said.

Devkule said he waded through the gushing water and rescued the child first.

"After putting the baby in a basket, I kept it on a life ring and swam along with it towards safety," he said.

Later, the child's parents and grand-parents were also rescued, he added.

Pune witnessed intense heavy rainfall on Wednesday, which caused flooding in several low-lying areas and claimed lives of 12 people, officials said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram