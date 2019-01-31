LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019

  • 1.
    Jind Haryana (Assembly)
    -- Awaited
  • 2.
    Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)
    INC Leading
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

10-Month-Old Leopardess Mowed Down on Gurgaon-Faridabad Expressway

The leopardess who died after getting mowed down by an unidentified vehicle, was found by a passerby on the Gurgaon-Faridabad expressway.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2019, 7:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
10-Month-Old Leopardess Mowed Down on Gurgaon-Faridabad Expressway
Representative image. (Reuters)
Gurgaon: A 10-month-old leopardess died after it was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle on the Gurgaon-Faridabad expressway, a wildlife officer said Wednesday.

The incident took place on January 26.

"A passersby informed local police about the accident at Pali area of Faridabad district," said Charan Singh, the wildlife inspector of Faridabad range.

"Our team rushed to the spot and recovered the carcass of the leopard," he said

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram