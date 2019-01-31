English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
10-Month-Old Leopardess Mowed Down on Gurgaon-Faridabad Expressway
The leopardess who died after getting mowed down by an unidentified vehicle, was found by a passerby on the Gurgaon-Faridabad expressway.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Gurgaon: A 10-month-old leopardess died after it was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle on the Gurgaon-Faridabad expressway, a wildlife officer said Wednesday.
The incident took place on January 26.
"A passersby informed local police about the accident at Pali area of Faridabad district," said Charan Singh, the wildlife inspector of Faridabad range.
"Our team rushed to the spot and recovered the carcass of the leopard," he said
