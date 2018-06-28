GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

10 Most Unsafe Cities for Women in India

A list of 10 cities that have been labelled as highly unsafe for women.

Updated:June 28, 2018, 5:13 PM IST
(News18 Creative by Mir Suhail)
The safety and security of women is a huge concern with the crime rates rising day by day.

Here’s a list of 10 most unsafe cities for women in India based on the NCRB report of 2016 (the cities have not been ranked in any particular order).

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh



A post shared by WassUp BHOPAL (@wassupbhopal) on




The capital city of Madhya Pradesh and known as the city of Lakes - Bhopal ranked amongst the 10 cities with the highest rate of crimes against women. The crime rates with respect to rape were 26.3% and w.r.t. assault was as high as 41.8%.

Durg-Bhillainagar, Chhattisgarh






Housing various steel plants including Bhilai Steel Plant and being the second largest city in the state, Durg Bhillainagar also ranked high in the crime rate against women with rape cases being 16.7% and assault rate being 36.7%.

Aurangabad, Maharashtra



A post shared by कलाkaar (@klaa_kaar) on




A popular tourist destination in Maharashtra, Aurangabad sees a huge tourist crowd every year owing to its proximity to the UNESCO world heritage site - the Ajanta caves. Despite being a popular tourist hub, Aurangabad lacks in protection and safety of women and has rates as high as 82.6% for assaults on women and 15.8% rate of rape cases.

Faridabad, Haryana






Located near Delhi, Faridabad in Haryana is an upcoming industrial city and showed a high incidence in crime rates for rape and assaults on women 22.2% and 20%, respectively.

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh


Swamped with places of historical significance and exemplary architecture like the Gwalior Fort, Sun temple, Scindia palace, Mahraj bada, etc, Gwalior is another city in MP with high crime rates against women being 23.7% and 40.4% for rape cases and assault cases respectively.

Jodhpur, Rajasthan







A post shared by Greaves Tours (@greaves_tours) on



Famous for representing the authentic and rich Rajasthani culture and tradition, Jodhpur is laden with forts, palaces, temples which attract tourists from all over the world. However, the city lags behind in keeping women safe with the rate of rape cases being 13.1% and assault cases being 33.7%.

Kota, Rajasthan



A post shared by Kota, Rajasthan™ (@kstkota) on




Located on the Chambal River, the royal city of Kota in Rajasthan has a high crime rate against women with the rate of rape cases being 20% and assault cases being 24.5%.

Raipur, Chhattisgarh






A huge market for beautiful handicrafts, Raipur also figures amongst the top 10 unsafe cities for women with a crime rate of 19.4% and 17% for rape cases and assault cases respectively.

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh


Home to the Dhuadhar Falls and the cultural capital of Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur fails to provide a safe environment to its women and has crime rates of 21.3% and 32.8% for rape cases and assault cases respectively.

Delhi





The national capital of India, Delhi ranked highest amongst other major metropolitan cities in Crime against Women when adjudged for Assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty, Cruelty by husband or his relatives, Kidnapping & Abduction, and Rape. The Capital City reported the highest crime rate (182.1) compared to the national average rate of 77.2.

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
