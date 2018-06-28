English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
10 Most Unsafe Cities for Women in India
A list of 10 cities that have been labelled as highly unsafe for women.
(News18 Creative by Mir Suhail)
The safety and security of women is a huge concern with the crime rates rising day by day.
Here’s a list of 10 most unsafe cities for women in India based on the NCRB report of 2016 (the cities have not been ranked in any particular order).
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
The capital city of Madhya Pradesh and known as the city of Lakes - Bhopal ranked amongst the 10 cities with the highest rate of crimes against women. The crime rates with respect to rape were 26.3% and w.r.t. assault was as high as 41.8%.
Durg-Bhillainagar, Chhattisgarh
Housing various steel plants including Bhilai Steel Plant and being the second largest city in the state, Durg Bhillainagar also ranked high in the crime rate against women with rape cases being 16.7% and assault rate being 36.7%.
Aurangabad, Maharashtra
A popular tourist destination in Maharashtra, Aurangabad sees a huge tourist crowd every year owing to its proximity to the UNESCO world heritage site - the Ajanta caves. Despite being a popular tourist hub, Aurangabad lacks in protection and safety of women and has rates as high as 82.6% for assaults on women and 15.8% rate of rape cases.
Faridabad, Haryana
Located near Delhi, Faridabad in Haryana is an upcoming industrial city and showed a high incidence in crime rates for rape and assaults on women 22.2% and 20%, respectively.
Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
Swamped with places of historical significance and exemplary architecture like the Gwalior Fort, Sun temple, Scindia palace, Mahraj bada, etc, Gwalior is another city in MP with high crime rates against women being 23.7% and 40.4% for rape cases and assault cases respectively.
Jodhpur, Rajasthan
Famous for representing the authentic and rich Rajasthani culture and tradition, Jodhpur is laden with forts, palaces, temples which attract tourists from all over the world. However, the city lags behind in keeping women safe with the rate of rape cases being 13.1% and assault cases being 33.7%.
Kota, Rajasthan
Located on the Chambal River, the royal city of Kota in Rajasthan has a high crime rate against women with the rate of rape cases being 20% and assault cases being 24.5%.
Raipur, Chhattisgarh
A huge market for beautiful handicrafts, Raipur also figures amongst the top 10 unsafe cities for women with a crime rate of 19.4% and 17% for rape cases and assault cases respectively.
Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
Home to the Dhuadhar Falls and the cultural capital of Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur fails to provide a safe environment to its women and has crime rates of 21.3% and 32.8% for rape cases and assault cases respectively.
Delhi
The national capital of India, Delhi ranked highest amongst other major metropolitan cities in Crime against Women when adjudged for Assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty, Cruelty by husband or his relatives, Kidnapping & Abduction, and Rape. The Capital City reported the highest crime rate (182.1) compared to the national average rate of 77.2.
Also Watch
Here’s a list of 10 most unsafe cities for women in India based on the NCRB report of 2016 (the cities have not been ranked in any particular order).
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
The capital city of Madhya Pradesh and known as the city of Lakes - Bhopal ranked amongst the 10 cities with the highest rate of crimes against women. The crime rates with respect to rape were 26.3% and w.r.t. assault was as high as 41.8%.
Durg-Bhillainagar, Chhattisgarh
Housing various steel plants including Bhilai Steel Plant and being the second largest city in the state, Durg Bhillainagar also ranked high in the crime rate against women with rape cases being 16.7% and assault rate being 36.7%.
Aurangabad, Maharashtra
A popular tourist destination in Maharashtra, Aurangabad sees a huge tourist crowd every year owing to its proximity to the UNESCO world heritage site - the Ajanta caves. Despite being a popular tourist hub, Aurangabad lacks in protection and safety of women and has rates as high as 82.6% for assaults on women and 15.8% rate of rape cases.
Faridabad, Haryana
Located near Delhi, Faridabad in Haryana is an upcoming industrial city and showed a high incidence in crime rates for rape and assaults on women 22.2% and 20%, respectively.
Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
Swamped with places of historical significance and exemplary architecture like the Gwalior Fort, Sun temple, Scindia palace, Mahraj bada, etc, Gwalior is another city in MP with high crime rates against women being 23.7% and 40.4% for rape cases and assault cases respectively.
Jodhpur, Rajasthan
Famous for representing the authentic and rich Rajasthani culture and tradition, Jodhpur is laden with forts, palaces, temples which attract tourists from all over the world. However, the city lags behind in keeping women safe with the rate of rape cases being 13.1% and assault cases being 33.7%.
Kota, Rajasthan
Located on the Chambal River, the royal city of Kota in Rajasthan has a high crime rate against women with the rate of rape cases being 20% and assault cases being 24.5%.
Raipur, Chhattisgarh
A huge market for beautiful handicrafts, Raipur also figures amongst the top 10 unsafe cities for women with a crime rate of 19.4% and 17% for rape cases and assault cases respectively.
Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
Home to the Dhuadhar Falls and the cultural capital of Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur fails to provide a safe environment to its women and has crime rates of 21.3% and 32.8% for rape cases and assault cases respectively.
Delhi
The national capital of India, Delhi ranked highest amongst other major metropolitan cities in Crime against Women when adjudged for Assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty, Cruelty by husband or his relatives, Kidnapping & Abduction, and Rape. The Capital City reported the highest crime rate (182.1) compared to the national average rate of 77.2.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Five Dead After Chartered Aircraft Crashes in Mumbai's Ghatkopar
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Five Dead After Chartered Aircraft Crashes in Mumbai's Ghatkopar
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Hannah Gadsby's Nanette Is the Most Riveting Take on the Culture We're Living In
- Instagram's New Slimmed Down Version, 'Instagram Lite' Launched
- The World of India's 'Addicted' Gamers: Is it Really a Mental Disorder?
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio's First Look Will Leave You Excited for Tarantino's Masterpiece
- These Photos of Aishwarya Rai With Frank Gatson While Filming Fanney Khan Song Have Gone Viral