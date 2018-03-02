English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
10 Naxals Killed in Encounter at Telangana-Chhattisgarh Border, Big Cache of Arms and Ammo Recovered
A big cache of arms and ammunition, including an AK rifle, have been recovered from the encounter site in Cherla Mandal area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana.
Representative Image.
Hyderabad: At least 10 Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces at the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border early on Friday.
There were no immediate casualties reported among the security forces, but sources said that the death toll among Naxals may rise.
"It was a joint operation by the Chhattisgarh and Telangana Police. Initial reports indicate 10 Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between them and police at around 6:30 am. A clear picture would emerge later,” a Telangana police official told PTI.
The bodies were being shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem and other formalities, the official said.
The identity of killed Naxals was not immediately known, but security agencies believe some top Naxal leaders could be among those killed, officials said.
Search operations were being conducted in the area.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
