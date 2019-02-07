LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
10 Naxals Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, Combing Ops Underway

Updated:February 7, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
Representative image.
Raipur: At least 10 Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, police said.

The encounter took place around 11 am in a forest in Bhairamgarh police station area when a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

"So far, the bodies of 10 Naxals along with 11 weapons have been recovered from the spot," he said.

Search operations were still underway in the area, he added.

