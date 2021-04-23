10 of a Family Drown in Patna after Vehicle Plunges into Ganga, CM Announces Ex-Gratia

Ten of a family died in a road accident in Bihar’s Patna on Friday morning. The tragic incident took place when the passenger jeep they were traveling in in Bihar fell into river Ganga from a pontoon bridge. The family was headed to Patna from Chhapra for a marriage function.

As the vehicle reached the middle of the shaky bridge, it plunged into the driver. While 10 people of the family drowned, two of the family survived as they were sitting on roof of the pick-up van and managed to swim to the shore. The local fishermen around tried to help the family out, but all in vain.

Local administration and State Disaster Response Fund personnel rushed to the spot for rescue operations. However, the family could not be saved.

Bihar chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolence on this tragic incident and has announced ex-gratia for the deceased.

Expressing grief, chief minister said that the state government would also conduct an inquiry into the maintenance of the bridge and find out reason as to why the unfortunate incident happened.

