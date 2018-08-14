English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
10 Persons Arrested in Connection with Kanwariya Vandalism in Delhi
On the basis of information provided by Yogesh, nine more people, including main accused Aman who got hit by a car and spilling the holy water in the process, were arrested in the last 24 hours
Kanwariyas carrying holy water of river Ganga to offer Lord Shiva (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Ten persons have been arrested in the last 24 hours for allegedly vandalising a car last week in west Delhi's Moti Nagar after the vehicle brushed past one of their kanwariya friends, police said on Tuesday.
Police had arrested yesterday 22-year-old Yogesh for allegedly being part of the group that vandalised the grey-coloured car.
Yogesh was identified after police scrutinised CCTV footages and registers of nine kanwar camps on Najafgarh Road.
On the basis of information provided by Yogesh, nine more people, including main accused Aman who got hit by a car and spilling the holy water in the process, were arrested in the last 24 hours, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar said they have arrested 11 men so far.
Another accused, Rahul Billa, was arrested on August 9 in connection with the attack.
Most of the accused are residents of Najafgarh, Bindapur and Dwarka, he said.
The incident took place on August 7 on a stretch of a busy road near Moti Nagar metro station.
A ruckus had broken out after a grey car being driven by a woman, who was with a male friend, allegedly hit a Kanwariya.
A heated argument ensued between the two sides and one of the Kanwariyas was allegedly slapped by the male occupant of the car. The Kanwariyas then vandalised the vehicle with baseball bats.
A video of the incident, captured by a CCTV camera installed at a shop, showed the Kanwariyas breaking the car's windshields, windows and headlights with baseball bats even as a policeman tried hard to stop them.
The rampage came to a halt only after the unidentified people overturned the car in the middle of the road.
The couple had fled the scene fearing for their lives and refused to give any complaint in writing.
A case was registered and the accused were identified on the basis of inquiries conducted by the police and the CCTV footage.
