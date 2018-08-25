GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

10 Policemen Injured as Protest Against Minor's Rape Turns Violent in Delhi

A large number of people belonging to a Jhuggi cluster of Rangpuri Pahari area had on Friday night gathered to protest the rape of a 11-year-old girl

PTI

Updated:August 25, 2018, 1:53 PM IST
Representative image
New Delhi: Protest over the alleged rape of a girl in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area had turned violent with demonstrators damaging cars and pelting stones at police personnel, forcing them to use "mild force" to disperse the crowd, during which 10 policemen were injured.

Police said they have detained over 20 protesters, while the injured personnel included two assistant commissioners of police.

A large number of people belonging to a Jhuggi cluster of Rangpuri Pahari area had on Friday night gathered to protest the rape of a 11-year-old girl, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya said.

Police were alerted about a traffic jam near Ryan International School at Vasant Kunj area following which they rushed to the spot, the officer said.

The protesters had blocked both the carriageways of Chhatarpur Mahipalpur road near the Hoti camp Jhuggi. Despite being informed that the accused in the rape case has been arrested, the protesters pelted stones on the police party, he said.

The officer said that even after repeated warning when the crowd did not disperse, police had to use mild force to maintain law and order.

In the process, 10 policemen, including two assistant commissioners of police, two inspectors, an assistant sub inspector, a head constable and four constables sustained injuries, the DCP said.

During the protest, 11 private cars and a police vehicle were damaged, police said, a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

On August 22, the 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped when she had done to relieve herself in a forest area in Rangapuri Pahari area. n Friday, a 34-year-old man, identified as Prakash, was arrested from the area in connection with the incident.

