News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»10 Political Prisoners Start Fasting in Kolkata in Solidarity With Agitating Farmers
1-MIN READ

10 Political Prisoners Start Fasting in Kolkata in Solidarity With Agitating Farmers

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

In a statement released from the Dumdum Central Jail, the protestors described the laws as anti-farmer and alleged that the BJP-led Central government passed the agri laws taking advantage of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Extending solidarity to the farmers' protest demanding repeal of the three new farm laws, at least 10 political prisoners of a correctional home here started a hunger strike on Sunday. In a statement released from the Dumdum Central Jail, the protestors described the laws as anti-farmer and alleged that the BJP-led Central government passed the agri laws taking advantage of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

They also hit out at the BJP-led central government claiming that the laws will actually benefit corporates. Sources in the state correctional department said that eight other political prisoners lodged in Berhampur Central Jail in Murshidabad district will start fasting from Monday on the same issue.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at three Delhi border points — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — for nearly a month, demanding repeal of three agri laws enacted in September and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP). While the government has presented these laws as major reforms aimed at helping farmers, protesting unions have maintained these Acts will leave them at the mercy of big corporates by weakening the mandi and MSP system.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...