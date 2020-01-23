'10% Quota to West UP Candidates in JNU, Jamia': Union Minister Suggests ‘Treatment’ for Protesting Students

New Delhi: Offering an ultimate “treatment” for protesting students, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Sanjeev Balyan on Wednesday sought a 10 per cent reservation for West UP students in Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

“Give West UP a 10 per cent reservation in JNU and Jamia and we will treat everyone. They can forget about studying there. No one will dare to chant slogans against the country then,” he said.

The Union Minister’s remark comes amid protests across the country against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. The JNU and Jamia were sites of intense protests in December 2019 after the passing of the citizenship legislation.

On December 15, violence had broken out between Delhi police and students of Jamia following an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest march by students. The area in and around the campus witnessed buses on fire, while several students and police officials were injured. The police was accused of using of brute force on students inside the campus.

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed the police to file a report by March 16 on the actions taken to address the allegations.

Similar form of violence made its way into the JNU campus. However, the Delhi police wasn’t a party this time. On January 5, 2020 more than 50 masked intruders with armed rods entered the campus and attacked students and destroyed University property.

The JNU Students Union has alleged the role of BJP’s student wing ABVP in the violence, while the ABVP alleges the role of the Union president and SFI leader Aishe Ghosh in instigating violence first.

More than 39 students and professors were injured in the violence.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.