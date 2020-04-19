Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &

10 Staff Members of Delhi Hospital Quarantined After Attending Covid-19 Patient

Ten staff members, including the doctor who did the surgery, have been quarantined at the hospital. They have got their tests done for the virus and the reports are expected by Tuesday.

Bharvi Dasson | PTI

Updated:April 19, 2020, 10:00 PM IST
10 Staff Members of Delhi Hospital Quarantined After Attending Covid-19 Patient
Nurses stand outside a hospital after reports of a COVID-19 positive patient (PTI)

New Delhi: Ten staff members of the Alshifa Hospital in southeast Delhi's Okhla have been quarantined after they attended to a patient who tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a senior doctor at the hospital, the patient was admitted on April 13 with anal abscess and was operated upon. He later complained of having chest pain and was asked to get tested for coronavirus at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The report confirmed that he was infected with the virus and was referred to another hospital, the doctor said.

Ten staff members, including the doctor who did the surgery, have been quarantined at the hospital. They have got their tests done for the virus and the reports are expected by Tuesday, the doctor said.

In a separate case, a doctor at the hospital tested positive for coronavirus after he treated a woman patient on April 5 who was COVID-19 positive.

The doctor was referred to a designated government isolation facility while the hospital staff members who came in contact with him also got themselves tested but their reports came back negative, he said.

