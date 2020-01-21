English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
10-Storey Building Gutted in Blaze at Surat's Raghuvir Market, 57 Fire Tenders at Spot
Visuals showed a building engulfed in flames at Raghubir Market. It's not yet clear how the fire broke out.
Fire tenders try to douse the flames in Surat's Raghuvir market.
A huge fire broke out at a market in Gujarat’s Surat on Tuesday morning and 57 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
Visuals showed a building engulfed in flames at Raghubir Market. It's not yet clear how the fire broke out.
There are no reports of casualties so far.
Further details are awaited.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Visit Ailing Shabana Azmi in Hospital, See Pics
- Noida Woman Loses Wallet on Metro, Hackers Steal Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Without OTP or PIN
- Airtel Has a New Rs 179 Prepaid Recharge That Bundles Rs 2 Lakh Life Insurance Cover
- WhatsApp Clocks 5 Billion Downloads on Android; TikTok is The Second Most Downloaded App
- Ranji Trophy Wrap | First Win for TN, Kerala Capitulate and Manoj Tiwary Slams Triple Ton